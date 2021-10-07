If Tim McGraw ever worried that wife Faith Hill would someday trade him in for a younger hunk, then her message to him (and fans) on their 25th wedding anniversary should quell him.

Hill takes "til death do us part" very seriously, even with material items. The two-minute-long video on Instagram is remarkable for several reasons, one being that we never actually see the singer and 1883 actor. Instead, we hear her speak for a longer stretch of time than we have in a long time. Interviews with Hill have become very precious over the last half-decade.

Beyond that, viewers see that she still has a pair of red boots she's owned since seventh grade (and she still wears them), and she still owns the pair of blue jeans she wore in the "Meanwhile Back at Mama's" music video. In fact, she has had those jeans for 13 years and keeps them even though there's a big rip in the butt, the result of some heavy dancing one night.

"I'm gonna keep 'em. I'm gonna make it work. I'm gonna get them fixed," she says.

The message is that you don't give up on things you love just because they're old or ripped or not looking their best.

"It's all about love and respect," she says.

McGraw and Hill were married during a surprise wedding on Oct. 6, 1996. To celebrate his 25th anniversary, McGraw took to Instagram and re-told the story of their engagement. It happened at Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colo., before his set. He proposed, and while he was onstage, she wrote her acceptance on a mirror. They'd be married three months later and soon start a family that now includes three grown daughters.