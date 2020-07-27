POLL: What Is Your Favorite Country Christmas Album?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

I know it’s hard to believe, but we are halfway to Christmas 2020 already.

Carrie Underwood recently announced that she is going to be making her first-ever Christmas album for us all to enjoy. I would say after the year we all are having, this is a huge light at the end of it for us all.

I’m hoping for a rendition of "Jingle Bells" or "Grandma Got Ran Over By a Reindeer," but I’ll certainly be very happy with whatever she chooses when this album drops later this year.

There has been no shortage of country artists that have blessed us with Christmas albums in the past. With that being said, what is your favorite country Christmas album of all time?