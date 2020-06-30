Poll: What’s Your Favorite Country Song About America?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

If you were to ask me what my favorite country song about America is, I would answer instantly with Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue." That song — still to this day — gives me goosebumps every single time it comes on. We will for sure be jamming that really loud on the Fourth of July at my house.

As we all know, there are a ton of great country songs about America, the best country on the planet. It's hard to choose just one, but that is what I'm going to task you with: With July 4 coming up, what is your favorite country song about America?