Poll: What Is Your Favorite Part of the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and there are two teams in it this year that have fought so hard all year, to get this far. The San Francisco 49ers haven't won or even been to the Super Bowl for a pretty long time. With that being said, country superstar Sam Hunt has predicted a Kansas City Chiefs win this Sunday.

I have to go against Sam Hunt's pick though, I really think that the San Francisco 49ers will end up winning, and I'm going to say by 10.

Amber, my co-host at Taste of Country Nights, wants the San Francisco 49ers to win for one reason and one reason only: she thinks their quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, is hot.

But, the real question is ... what is your favorite part of the Super Bowl? Is it the game, the parties, the commercials, the puppy bowl or something else?