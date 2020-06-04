Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

2020 has certainly been weird, to say the least. One of the only constants in my life has been country music. Regular releases of new music hasn't and won't be stopped, ever.

Every year, halfway through it, we release our list of the Top 10 Songs of the Year. This year, songs from Sam Hunt, Keith Urban and Blake Shelton all top the list. It's always very hard to narrow down the list though, as there are way more than 10 country songs that have been released so far this year.

Did we leave any out that definitely should have made the cut? See the full list below and let us know.