FDA Recalls 200,000 Cans of Green Beans From Target for a Funky Reason

The FDA wants you to make sure that you aren't in possession of one of the 200,000 or so cans of green beans that have just been recalled for possibly having foreign objects in them.

According to All Recipes, Del Monte Foods, Inc., has recalled 197,808 cans of its Target brand Good & Gather Cut Green Beans because they have the potential to be contaminated with an unidentified foreign object.

If you Google "foreign object," the definition is so broad that it leaves you kind of scared to want to bite into anything that may contain one, let alone a can of green beans.

The FDA has marked this as a Class II recall, which is noted on their website as a "situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

This is a recall that is also labeled as ongoing due to the fact that canned green beans have a pretty long shelf life. They could be sitting on your grandmother's pantry shelf for a year, and you might not know that they were part of a recall.

Here is what you are looking for on the label of canned green beans to know whether or not you should eat them.

Size: Net Wt. 14.5 oz. (411g)

UPC: 0 85239-11628 9

Best if Used By: 28 OCT 2026

Lot: 7AA 418507

Dist. By: Target Corporation, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Target, Del Monte — the parent brand for the canned green beans — and the FDA have not clearly spelled out what to do if you are in possession of a can of the possibly tainted green beans, but you can probably bring them back to Target for a refund.

