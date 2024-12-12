FDA Wants to Ban an Ingredient Found in Thousands of Popular Foods

The Food and Drug Administration may soon make a move to finally ban red dye 3.

It's the go-to red food dye to make foods such as candy and drinks pop with that bright red color we all know and see on store shelves across America.

When the FDA proposes a ban on something, you know that there is some danger in consuming said ingredient.

Just how many things contain red dye 3?

Way more than you might imagine — even things that we eat that don't appear red in color.

According to the Eat Well Guide (EWG) Food Scores database, about 3,000 food products on the U.S. market contain red dye 3, including candy, certain brands of mashed potatoes, yellow rice and some medications.

By the looks of the list of foods with the dye in it, it would pretty much knock out America's favorite snacks, such as Doritos and Orange Crush soda, for example.

The FDA has had beef with red dye 3 since the '90s and has been trying to put the kibosh on it for the past 30 plus years. This time though they seem to have found a way to make it happen, due to the Delaney Clause.

Red dye 3 has been linked to cancer and other major medical conditions when tested on lab animals. It has also been linked to hyperactivity and other neurobehavioral effects in children.

The thing with red dye 3 is that we still are uncertain as a whole just how bad it actually is for us, but we know it's bad, so the FDA wants to move forward with a national ban on it.

The vote on the ban is set to happen in the next few weeks.