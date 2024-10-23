A pre-game celebration that was supposed to get people fired up went wrong and led to laughs from the home crowd.

Flavor Flav was the Cleveland Browns' guest guitar smasher, also known as the Dawg Pound Captain, invited to kick off the in-state rivalry game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (Oct. 20).

If you don't know, the Browns bring someone out, give them a guitar and then have them smash it over the top of raised platform. The crowd goes wild, the teams runs out and we get ready for kickoff.

Sadly, this task proved to be really tough for Flav, as the guitar wouldn't break on the first hit. Or the second, or the third ... you get the point.

As you can hear in video below, the crowd began laughing:

Flavor Flav was in town for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony which included performances from Jelly Roll and more.

As for the game, maybe the failed guitar smash was a sign for the home team, as the Bengals got the 21-14 win and also saw embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson go down with a season-ending achilles injury that led to some fans cheering.

After the game, some Browns players took exception to the cheers and called fans out for poor behavior. In all, it was a bad day for the Browns from beginning to end.

PICTURES: The Cast of 'Growing Pains: Then Vs. Now The cast of Growing Pains are all grown up now, and you won't believe what they look like today! Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker