The State of Florida Files Lawsuit Against Target Over Their In-Store Pride Displays

Back in 2023 and 2024, Target ran into some controversy with their LGBTQ+ merchandise sold in stores and online. It led to consumer backlash and sent their stock price plummeting.

Now, according to USA Today, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and America First Legal, along with law firms Boyden Gray and Lawson Huck Gonzalez, have filed a class-action lawsuit against Target, alleging the retailer "engaged in a marketing campaign targeting and sexualizing children."

Uthmeier said in a video posted to X, "You'll remember Target promoting rainbow sports bras for boys, children's swimsuits with transgender features, and books for kids that asked them to question their biological reality."

But, according to APnews.com, the controversy over the retailer selling "tuck-friendly" bathing suits designed for kids was false.

The Associated Press debunked that theory when they asserted that "tuck friendly" bathing suits for trans women were indeed sold at Target, but not for or marketed toward kids.

Florida's attorney general alleges that the retail chain's choice to not only sell LGBTQ+ clothing that was directed toward minors, but also to continue with that and other DEI initiatives, cost stockholders billions of dollars.

Not just any stockholders; particularly, the retirement funds of teachers and first responders.

Uthmeier sternly wraps up the video by explaining what's on Florida's agenda.

"We will fight to hold Target financially accountable for these wrongful practices and force them, and other corporate giants, to get back to the business of doing business," he states.

Most Popular Country Album From the Year You Were Born Find out which country singer dominated on this list of the most popular albums from the year you were born or graduated high school.

This list is based on sales date from the Soundscan era (1991 to 2022) and total weeks spent atop Billboard's Hot Country Albums chart (1964-1990).

In 1999, Shania Twain 's Come on Over album became the first to top the year-end chart in back-to-back years, but that feat has been done four times since, most recently in 2022. Which country album defined your childhood? Scroll down to find out. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes