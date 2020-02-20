Frankie Ballard and Wife Welcome Baby Daughter

Frankie Ballard and his wife Christina are now the proud parents of a baby girl! Their first child, named Pepper Lynn, arrived on Saturday (Feb. 8). While the couple have not shared photos of the baby yet, it's clear they are utterly over the moon about their new arrival.

"I’ll never forget this unbelievable day with you and how my heart grew a schimillion times watching you hold our baby girl," Christina wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Jesus for my sweet family of 3. My cup is running over and full to the brim."

Ballard responded with the comment, "MY SOUL IS ON FIRE WITH LOVE," adding, "Chriss, You claimed Motherhood with grace and strength."

The couple announced their pregnancy back in Nov. 2019, with Ballard commenting at the time he'd had a name all picked out for a boy—one that would keep the family line going. ""I’m Frank Robert Ballard IV, so if it’s a boy, Chrissy has agreed (and is thrilled) to name him Frank V. We will have a little cinco!”

That didn't quite happen, but we're sure the singer is still thrilled. As he himself said, “If it’s a girl, I’ll be just as thrilled because either way, my heart is going to be bursting at the seams,"

Ballard noted that he and Christina had a few names in reserve should the babe turn out to be a girl, and that he had a few "classic" picks that he particularly liked. "Pepper" is more of a modern than classic name, so it seems the couple may have had some discussions before the little one's birth. Either way, her name is adorable.

Ballard is hard at work on his fourth studio album. "I'm trying to build an arsenal," he tells Taste of Country. "So that when we get back with a new product out there it's not just a couple of new songs, it's an arsenal."