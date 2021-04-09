Gabrielle Mooney has just filmed a video for her new song, "Bad," and she's letting Taste of Country readers see it before anyone else.

The singer-songwriter explores the tension between religious faith and the desire to be rebellious in the new song, which says, "I like to be bad / I like to wear black / I like my country boys all covered in tats."

Mooney's video for "Bad" employs religious symbolism to convey that theme, portraying her as both a good girl and a bad girl to convey her own inner conflict.

Watch the video in the exclusive clip below:

“'Bad' is an autobiographical song, so I really wanted to try to put that part of my story into a video," Mooney tells Taste of Country. "It talks about me being so conflicted trying to figure out what God actually views as ‘bad.'"

"Going to church isn't bad, however, there are so many that have been hurt by people in it and ultimately pulled away from their beliefs because of a bad experience" she reflects. "For me, Jesus found me in a broken place and took that pain. He doesn’t care what you look like, He cares about the heart. I hope you can see mine in this video."

Mooney grew up in a small to in rural Arkansas, where she sang with her sister Erica and brother Shay — who hit it big in country music as one-half of Dan + Shay — in church when they weren't doing chores on the family farm.

She's made a name for herself as a songwriter in Nashville under the pen name Lyrx, writing with top writers including Shane McNally, Jeffrey Steele, Zac Maloy, Shay Mooney, Danny Orton and Benji Davis. She's one of the co-writers on Walker Hayes' "90's Country."

"Bad" is currently available for streaming and download across a wide range of digital music providers.

