Garth Brooks has announced another massive concert as part of his ongoing 2022 Stadium Tour. The country superstar is set to perform at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, July 23.

According to a press release on Wednesday morning (May 11), the show at Highmark Stadium marks the singer's first time performing at the home of the Buffalo Bills, and it's also his first appearance in Buffalo in seven years. That evening's concert will also mark Brooks' final Stadium Tour appearance in New York, Ontario and Pennsylvania.

Tickets for Brooks' appearance in Buffalo are set to go on sale on Friday, May 20, at 10AM ET, with an eight-ticket limit per purchase. As with other shows on the Stadium Tour, the performance will feature Brooks and his band performing in the round.

Seats will be available via Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at1-877-654-2784 or by using the Ticketmaster mobile phone app. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, May 20.

All tickets will cost $98.95, which includes all taxes and fees. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour abides by all COVID rules set out by the state and venue, and the purchaser assumes all risk of COVID.

Brooks has steadily announced new tour dates in recent weeks after suspending the remaining portion of his U.S. Stadium Tour dates for 2021 in response to the continuing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The country icon canceled his remaining 2021 Stadium Tour dates in August due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is slated to wrap with five dates at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, which are scheduled for Sep. 9-11 and Sep. 16-17.