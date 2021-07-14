Garth Brooks Adds Baltimore Stadium Tour Stop
Garth Brooks is making up for lost time, adding more and more shows to his Stadium Tour in 2021. On Wednesday morning (July 14), he announced a new concert in Baltimore, Md.
Brooks will play Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium for the first time on Oct. 2, at 7PM. A press release reports that the show will be Brooks' first in Baltimore in six years, and his only Stadium Tour stop in the Mid-Atlantic area of the United States.
Tickets for Brooks' Baltimore Stadium Tour stop will go on sale on July 23 at 10AM ET, via Ticketmaster, with a limit of eight tickets per purchase in effect. The show is set up in-the-round style, and all tickets will cost $94.95, including all taxes and fees.
Following postponements throughout 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooks re-launched his Stadium Tour on Saturday (July 10) in Las Vegas, Nev. All of the shows on his calendar are full-capacity events, which now come with added costs due to COVID-related protocols; still, Brooks has said that he won't pass those costs onto his fans.
"That’s a lot of stadium expenses: The sanitization of everything, the addition of masks, the addition of hand sanitization stations," says Brooks. "My thing is, if we make 100 percent of each ticket — and because of the COVID regulations and restrictions that we have to put in and pay for, we make 95 percent — I’m more than okay with that."
Additional 2021 Stadium Tour stops for Brooks include Salt Lake City, Utah (July 17); Nashville, Tenn. (July 31); Kansas City, Mo. (Aug. 7); Lincoln, Neb. (Aug. 14); Cincinnati, Ohio (Sept. 18); Charlotte, N.C. (Sept. 25); and Foxborough, Mass. (Oct. 9).