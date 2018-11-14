Garth Brooks promised tears during a 2018 CMA Awards performance of a song no one had ever heard, not even the woman he was singing to.

Wife Trisha Yearwood sat front row as the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year performed a song he says anyone in a relationship can relate to. It's called "Stronger Than Me" and it celebrates the strength of a woman. His voice cracked, but he held back tears as he closed the first verse which led into a soaring chorus with these lines:

"That you're unafraid to let your feelings show, just means you're strong than me."

Crowd shots showed Yearwood getting increasingly emotional, and others like Brittany Aldean holding her man close for the CMA Awards most tender moment. "She lifts the weight of this whole world off my shoulder / With nothing but the touch of her hand," Brooks sang.

Earlier this week Brooks said his bandmates were betting on when he'd start crying. He didn't, but as the singer closed Yearwood's eyes spilled over. "If I have a choice, I pray God takes me first because you're strong than me," he sang. Yeah, that's the kind of lyric that'll do it.

Only the guys who helped Brooks cut the song and the songwriters had heard the song before Wednesday night's 2018 CMA Awards. He also opened the show by leading a moment of silence for those killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

