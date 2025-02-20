Golden Corral Brings Back Fan-Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Event

At a time in America where restaurants are competing for each and every single dollar out there, Golden Corral has just entered the chat with the return of a fan-favorite event of theirs.

According to RestaurantMagazine.com, Golden Corral is bringing back its All-You-Can-Eat Butterfly Shrimp & Steak promotion, available now through April 6.

Golden Corral seems to be taking over the slot abandoned by Red Lobster and its removal of its Endless Shrimp promotion, which might have bankrupted the company in the first place.

Once you pull up and park at your local Golden Corral, you will be seated with a clear view of the buffet line, and your assignment is this: Eat all the steak and shrimp that you can.

You can get a hand-cut sirloin steak, grilled to your perfection, and some big juicy shrimp — over and over again, until you can't eat any more.

Or, if you prefer, this promotion is also available to go through Golden Corral's app and weigh and pay system.

The CEO of Golden Corral, Lance Trenary, offered a statement to patrons:

"Golden Corral is all about bringing people together over great food, and we’re excited to welcome back our incredible Butterfly Shrimp & Steak promotion that has been so popular over the years for friends and family to enjoy."

But don't roll up to Golden Corral at just any time of day and expect to indulge yourself in this goodness.

The All-You-Can-Eat Butterfly Shrimp & Steak is available for dinner only on weekdays after 4PM.

