After 66 Years, Iconic Goldfish Snack Changes Name + Fans Are Furious

What's the easiest way to shake things up? Change the name of a beloved snack that has been around for more than six decades.

That's exactly what Pepperidge Farm has done with their Goldfish brand. They have officially changed the name of Goldfish to 'Chilean Sea Bass.'

That's right: From the easy-to-say name and the most generic fish to an upscale-sounding name of a fish that technically doesn't even exist.

A quick Google search of Chilean sea bass brings you to the Patagonian toothfish. That's the real name, and it's expensive and rare.

Don't worry: Goldfish says they're doing this temporarily to try to bring back the older generation who grew up on the salty, happy cracker. Goldfish is trying to grab the attention of all of us that grew up in the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s who ate these as kids.

In what has to be the coolest job ever, Danielle Brown, Vice President of Goldfish, says:

"We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages. Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes, too."

Fun-fact: Goldfish were originally invented to be a bar snack, so the salt would keep patrons thirsty for more. Maybe the happiness of the fish on the label and the fact that a lot of kids' first pet is a goldfish makes them so popular with kiddos.

While they don't want to go too far away from their target demographic — kids — Goldfish want to do a little something for us adults to generate some more revenue.

But some adults are not too happy with the PR move.

One person tweeted: "This sounds like something you would do on April Fools Day." (Full disclosure: That's what we originally thought, too.)

Another person on Instagram writes: "Is this a joke because what the actual heck."

The perfect comment kind of spells out where most of our heads are, with the person saying: "I probably wouldn’t want to eat a Chilean sea bass snack. I’m fine and proud to eat Goldfish."

Meaning, if it ain't broke, don't fix it!

It seems Chilean Sea Bass will swim away by the end of the year, so hurry if you're wanting to munch on something more mature.

