Lunchables Pulled From All U.S. Schools: Here’s Why

Lunchables have been removed from U.S. schools' National Free Lunch Program.

You might remember having a Lunchable or two in your day. They are still around and thriving on supermarket shelves. But they will no longer be available for children in U.S. schools who get free lunch every day.

Last year, the Lunchables brand introduced their compliant Lunchables product to the NFLP. Online, a lot of people were not pleased with the offering of processed meat and extra sodium that is contained in a Lunchable.

This move to bring the Lunchable to American schools might have flown under the radar a few decades ago, but in today's society, people have something to say about it.

People felt that the USDA was offering a lower quality, higher sodium and carcinogenic meat option to those who couldn't afford a lunch and that the NFLP was taking the easy way out.

There are some people who don't believe that what is being served for free matters as much as the fact that it is free.

On the opposite side, there are people who feel like we need to be taking care of those kids who are less fortunate and should provide a nice hot meal for them daily.

Kraft Heinz says the decision is due to lack of demand.

"We removed National School Lunch Program compliant Lunchables products from schools this year and we hope to revisit at a future date," a Lunchables spokesperson says.

"Moving forward, we’ve shifted our strategy to focus on core retail business growth. The NSLP compliant Lunchables sales last school year were far less than one percent of overall Lunchables sales, so business impact is negligible."

PICTURES: See Inside Christina Haack's Gorgeous Nashville Home Christina Hall has listed her gorgeous Nashville home for $4.5 million, and pictures show a stunning property that's both luxurious and down-to-earth. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside George Jones' Stately Southern Manor Home George Jones' custom-built Southern manor home is currently for sale, and pictures show a breathtaking balance of Southern charm and down-home comfort. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker