Legendary Elvis Presley Guitarist James Burton Gives Hopeful Cancer Update After Surgery

Legendary guitarist James Burton, who's played alongside Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and many more country and rock artists, turned to social media on Wednesday (Nov. 2) to update fans after undergoing surgery as part of his fight against cancer.

Burton posted to Facebook to thank his friends, fans and followers for their prayers as he's been going through his battle with kidney cancer. He had very optimistic news to share after recently undergoing surgery in Nashville.

"The cancer doctor at Vanderbilt just told me that I am cancer free," the musician writes.

"I will need an MRI test every 3 months and I still have a long road to recovery but your prayers were heard by God," he continues. "Thank you all & God bless you."

Burton first revealed his diagnosis in a post on Sept. 30, asking for prayers as he prepared for surgery.

"I have been diagnosed with kidney cancer and I am scheduled for an operation Monday Oct. 3rd at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville," he stated. "Even though I have a great team of doctors, I know God is in control. I would personally appreciate your prayers for a total healing."

The renowned rock and country guitarist underwent surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on Oct. 3. A post to his Facebook afterward called his surgery a "miracle" while asking for continued prayers.

The 83-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has a long list of credits in both country and rock music, beginning in the '50s with acts including Ricky Nelson and the Everly Brothers. His other notable credits include John Denver, Glen Campbell, Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, Vince Gill and many more.

Country Music's All-Time Best Guitarists: