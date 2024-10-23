Here Are the Happiest + Unhappiest Marriages in Country Music

Country music has no shortage of uplifting songs about true love, and the genre also features a number of songs about cheating, fighting and breaking up.

Those songs derive straight from real life in many cases, since country music also has a long list of happy marriages, as well as marriages that proved explosive.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Alan Jackson and his wife Denise and George Strait and Norma Strait are some of the happiest married couples in country music, with decades-long unions that have stood the test of time.

But there are quite a few more long, happy marriages in country music, as you'll see below.

When it comes to country music's most volatile marriages, it's no big surprise that alcohol and infidelity have played major roles in those troubled unions.

One female country legend claimed that her icon husband chased her around their home with a loaded shotgun, while another pair of married country stars broke up after one of them claimed the other threatened — we're not making this up — to bite their nose off.

But the most contentious marriage in country music surely must be the one in which a country star's fed-up spouse shot him in the chest and nearly killed him.

Scroll through the pictures below to see country music's happiest and most volatile marriages.

