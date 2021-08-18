One of the most popular stars on HGTV has purchased a staggering new mansion in California that looks like it's straight out of a magazine. Flip or Flop star Christina Haack bought a stunning new primary residence in July, and pictures show it's worth every penny of its steep asking price.

Dirt.com reports that Haack paid $10.3 million for her new 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 6,081-square-foot mansion in the ultra-exclusive California community of Dana Point. It's nestled inside an extremely private guard-gated community right on the coast, with soaring views of the Pacific Ocean.

The listing for the property touts "exquisite craftsmanship and designer details, with no expenses spared."

The home's open floor plan centers around an expansive space in which the main living room, kitchen and dining room run together. The decor of the house, which was built on spec in 2020 before Haack purchased it in July, juxtaposes rustic elements including exposed wood beams, brick and stone accents and burnished hardwood floors with contemporary elements of glass and metal for a sleek, stylish feel throughout.

An oversized owner's suite features a separate fireplace, as well as a luxurious spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. The suite steps out onto a balcony that offers panoramic views of the ocean and mountains. The home's other luxury amenities include an office, a theater room and a game room with a pool table.

The exterior of the home is every bit as luxurious, offering multi-level sitting, entertaining and dining spaces, as well as an in-ground pool and spa. A rooftop deck offers a separate fireplace and even more sitting and dining space, and Haack will also have access to a private neighborhood oceanfront beach club as part of owning the home.

Haack has been a hugely popular star on HGTV for a decade on both Flip or Flop and a spinoff series titled Christina on the Coast. She also owns a spectacular vacation home in rural Tennessee. Scroll through the photos below to see inside her stunning California mansion, and keep scrolling to see inside her gorgeous rural Tennessee getaway.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack's Spectacular $10.3 Million Mansion HGTV's Flip or Flop star Christina Haack has purchased a spectacular new mansion in a very exclusive area of California, and pictures show the stunning residence is magazine-worthy.