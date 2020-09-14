Hillary Lindsey is a first-time ACM Awards winner in 2020. The country tunesmith was named Songwriter of the Year on Monday (Sept. 14), in advance of Wednesday's (Sept. 16) televised awards show.

A Grammy and CMA Awards winner, and a previous ACM Awards nominee, Lindsey is only the second woman in ACM history to be named Songwriter of the Year. She joins her fellow Love Junkies member Lori McKenna as a winner of the category, which was handed out first in 1966 and then not again until 2012.

Lindsey was previously nominated for ACM Songwriter of the Year in 2017 and 2018. This year, she beat out Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, two-time winner Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne to win.

Lindsey's recent No. 1 songs include Luke Bryan's "Knockin' Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight." With Love Junkies co-writers McKenna and Liz Rose, she penned, among others, "It All Comes Out in the Wash" for Miranda Lambert's newest album, Wildcard. She's also recently written Cam's "Till There's Nothing Left," Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle," Carly Pearce's "You Kissed Me First" and more.

The 2020 ACM Awards will take place on Sept. 16, 2020 at 8PM ET. The awards show will broadcast on CBS from three separate Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium. Keith Urban will host the show.

