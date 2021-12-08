This May Be Your Secret Weapon to Keep Holiday Weight Off

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

Well, it's that time of year again, the holiday season. The family, the presents, the time spent together and the food. Oh, the food, the glorious food. Whether it's a relative's pie that you remember and haven't had for years — so you go nuts on it — or some of that good ol' ham on the Christmas table, something is for sure bound to get ya.

There is some good news, though. New research has shown that there is a way that some people have been reporting to keep the holiday weight gain off: prunes. People who snack on prunes throughout the day during the Christmas season found that they gained less weight than they normally do over the holidays.

Study authors from the University of Liverpool looked at the amount of weight each person lost after finishing a 12-week weight loss program. They split the volunteers into two groups; one eating prunes as their daily snack and one who only received guidance on healthy snacking, but could choose whatever snack they wanted.

Results show the prune group participants lost slightly more weight on average (4.4 pounds vs. 3.4 pounds). People eating prunes also told the team they felt it was easier to lose weight than those eating other snacks.

Personally, I find it difficult to snack on something that looks like my fingers after a long shower, but to each his own, I guess. Maybe I'll suck it up and give it a try this holiday season when I'm at my in-laws'.