Home Improvement stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are reuniting for a new television show. The former co-stars are joining forces again for a new competition show titled Assembly Required.

Entertainment Tonight reports that History has given the show a go-ahead for 10 episodes. Assembly Required will "spotlight the brightest builders from across the country," who will "breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing." The goal for contestants is not just to rebuild each item, but to make it better than it was to begin with.

“Let’s face it -- we’re living in a throwaway society,” Allen says in a statement. “We buy, break, replace… rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild? There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks – so I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own."

Allen will star in the show, while Karn is billed as its host. Both will serve as executive producers on the project, which is slated to debut on History in 2021. An exact air date is to be determined.

Allen starred as Tim Taylor on Home Improvement, which aired from Sept. 17, 1991, to May 25, 1999, on ABC. Karn played the role of Al Borland on the long-running hit series.

The two men teased fans online before revealing the news of the new show.