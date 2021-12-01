Hunter Brothers Spread Christmas Wonder With Soaring ‘O Holy Night’ Cover [Exclusive Premiere]

Hunter Brothers have recently released a Christmas album, and they are letting Taste of Country readers see the video for one of the tracks first in an exclusive premiere.

The Canadian-based sibling vocal group released their first-ever Christmas album, Joy to the World, in October. They blend their voices in shimmering harmonies for a stunning rendition of "O Holy Night" in the new video below, which features Ty, J.J., Dusty, Luke and Brock Hunter all clustered around the piano for a simple, yet powerful version of the seasonal chestnut. The simplicity of the video serves to underscore how genuine their performance is, and as Ty Hunter tells us, that genuine feel comes from their history with the song.

“Our new album Joy to the World is out and we are so excited to finally release this Christmas record to the world!" he says. "It features 'O Holy Night' — one of our favorite Christmas songs. We sang it a lot growing up and it is undoubtedly one of our most beloved tracks on the album. We hope that you enjoy it as much as we do! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”

The harmony group released their debut single, "El Dorado," in February of 2016 via Open Road Recordings. They scored their first Top 10 hit at Canadian radio with "Born and Raised" in 2017, and in 2019, they landed their first No. 1 hit with "Lost."

Hunter Brothers were also the third-most-played duo or group at Canadian country radio in 2020, and in addition to the recent release of Joy to the World, they released an original album titled Been a Minute in June. That album features their current single at Canadian country radio, "Diamonds."

