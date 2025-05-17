There is a new Lifetime movie about Alana Thompson — better known as the former child star Honey Boo Boo — and it is savagely honest.

Inside Edition is reporting that the movie takes a deep and sometimes uncomfortably hard look at the tumultuous relationship that Thompson had and still has with her mother, Mama June.

Thompson explained to Inside Edition that her relationship with her mom started getting rocky "when she took my money. I cannot honestly tell you how much I was supposed to have to my name to this day."

All the characters in the movie are based around the family members of the Thompson family.

Daughters Anna — who passed away in 2023 — Jessica, Lauryn and Alana are in the film along with Mama June and father Sugar Bear, but they're played by actors instead of the actual family members.

From what we see in the official trailer, Alana is featured in the film, providing commentary about her life as it's being portrayed onscreen.

The movie is based on the life of the family that was first portrayed on TLC on Toddlers and Tiaras in 2012, during Season 5, Episode 18. The family then starred on their own spinoff show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired from 2012 to 2014 on TLC.

The movie promises to reveal how Thompson's onscreen confidence concealed the harsh reality of constant criticism and family struggles, particularly between she and Mama June.

I Was Honey Boo Boo premiers on Lifetime on May 17 at 8PM ET/7PM CT.

