An Iowa teenager has died after being mistaken for a squirrel while on a hunting trip.

CBS is reporting that on Saturday (Sept. 27), Carson Ryan, 17, was hunting squirrels just outside of Iowa City when the tragic incident happened.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources released an official statement.

"Carson Ryan, 17, of Washington, was mistaken for a squirrel by a member of his hunting party and was struck in the back of the head," the statement reads. "Ryan was transported to UI Health Care Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries."

There are so many questions here that are left unanswered.

The most daunting one, perhaps, is how can one mistake a human for a squirrel.

On top of that, if one did think he was a squirrel, to have the shot hit Ryan in the head doesn't make sense unless the squirrel was almost 6 feet tall -- or unless Ryan's fellow hunter thought he saw a squirrel climbing or jumping of the ground.

The IDNR says "The incident is currently under investigation."

According to Bio Med Central, there are approximately 60 accidental shooting deaths while hunting in America per year.

That number might seem a little high, but consider the amount of firearms sold in America combined with the amount of hunters and it may not be quite so astronomical.

Ryan was on the track and field team at his high school and they posted a tribute to him in a Facebook post.

"Washington Boy's Track & Field team asks you keep Carson's Mom, family, classmates and teammates in your hearts as we navigate the devastating loss of Carson. Our hearts are broken," the post said.

Ryan was also on his high school's football team and according to the Southeast Iowa Union, was a leader of a weekly bible study that his football coach, Nic Williams helped organize.

Williams says "Carson was a fierce competitor in everything he did. He loved fishing. He loved being with his friends. But more importantly, Carson was a person of incredible faith."

Williams said that anyone who "spent five minutes with Carson" could see his unwavering commitment to Jesus.

When is Squirrel Hunting Season?

It varies from state-to-state, but in Iowa, it is August 30, 2025 through January 31, 2026.

