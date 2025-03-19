Excuuuuuse us, but is Ella Langley engaged? After sharing a video on her social media, fans of the country singer have been flooding her her comments section asking if her new accessory — a ring on that finger — is an engagement ring.

The video shows Langley sitting on the front porch of a house, strumming on a guitar. She's barefoot, wearing jeans and a plaid long-sleeve shirt while she sings Kitty Wells' "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels." As her left hand moves up and down the neck of the guitar, you can spot a what looks like a simple band with a single stone setting.

"Miss maam what's on your fingerrrrrr" one fan writes, while another types, "Girl the ring?"

"Ok... song is gorg but can we talk ab that rock pls????" one comment reads.

Another threatens with, "If you don't explain that ring right this instant."

Others responded with clever emojis and GIFS, like the famous one of Leonardo DiCaprio on his couch pointing at the television from his 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Ella Langley Shares Photo Wearing a Ring on That Finger

The video isn't the only instance of Langley rocking a rock. In her stories, the "Weren't for the Wind" singer invited her fans to text her for some "exclusive updates & some surprises this week." There's no word on what those surprises are, but the text is laid on top of what looks like an engagement photo.

Although the snap has been blurred a little bit, there's no mistaking what the photo is. It's two people with their arms linked together. One of them — presumably a long-haired brunette like Langley — is gripping the other's bicep with her left hand and what looks like a diamond ring on the ring finger.

Is Ella Langley Engaged?

Langley has yet to respond to any of the comments and whether she was using the video as a big engagement announcement has yet to be revealed.

In the video, a man walks up to her and adjusts her bangs, leaving some to believe the initial reason for the setup was for a music video or a photoshoot.