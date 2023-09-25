Jackson Snelling captivated the audience with his Blind Audition for Season 24 of The Voice on Monday (Sept. 25). The 21-year-old sang an emotional cover of Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away."

Before his audition, the 21-year-old from Austin, Ind., shared a bit about his upbringing. He and his brother were both adopted at a young age and both brothers have autism.

As kids, Snelling would sing to his brother to stimulate his brain and help him learn to talk.

He also revealed that his adopted father died when he was just seven years old. His audition served as a tribute to his late dad.

His performance urged Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani to turn their chairs, and he revealed to the country singer that he has been a fan of her music for a long time.

"I grew up listening to you, Miss Reba," he says proudly.

"I tell you Jackson, I love country music so much," she explains. "I grew up on a working cattle ranch. I'm a third generation rodeo brat so country music is my life, my foundation. So to hear you come on The Voice and sing like you did today, I am just proud to be in the country music business and proud that you're representing us on The Voice today."

"I've heard enough country music in the last eight years. I married Blake Shelton — I'm gonna name-drop right now. What you did so well with your tone and the way that you just cradled the lyrics, I mean you really did touch my heart," Stefani explains.

In a last ditch effort, the pop singer dove into her country music experience. "I've had two No. 1 country hits on country radio" she says while side-eyeing the "Fancy" singer.

"I've had more than two," McEntire claps back before waving her off with an emphatic, "next!"

Snelling ultimately chose McEntire as his coach for Season 24. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8PM CT.