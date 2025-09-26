PGA Tour Golfer Jake Knapp Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Death of Girlfriend Makena White

Jake Knapp has broken his silence following the heartbreaking death of his girlfriend, Makena White.

Just hours after news of her passing was shared on Friday (Sept. 26), the PGA Tour golfer released an emotional statement remembering White and honoring the life they shared — however briefly.

'It’s a Tough Reality to Comprehend'

In a statement shared exclusively with People, Knapp described White as a selfless and thoughtful person whose energy touched everyone around her.

“Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate,” he wrote. “We shared so many unforgettable memories together, and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend.”

Knapp went on to reflect on the depth of loss felt by those closest to her: “She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us.”

Knapp added, “It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak — especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

A Public Love, Cut Short

Knapp and White had reportedly been together since August 2023, according to NBC’s broadcast coverage of the Mexico Open in early 2024 — a tournament Knapp won.

After his victory, the PGA Tour’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a heartfelt video of White reacting from the crowd, celebrating alongside friends and family.

That post — along with several of White’s own Instagram tributes — offers a glimpse into a relationship full of admiration, support, and joy. One that ended far too soon