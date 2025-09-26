Pro Golfer Jake Knapp’s Girlfriend, Makena White, Dies at 28

Makena White, the longtime girlfriend of professional golfer Jake Knapp, has died. She was 28.

On Friday (Sept. 26), her passing was confirmed in a heartbreaking Instagram post shared by a close friend.

Known for her boundless energy, adventurous spirit, and deep devotion to those she loved, White’s death leaves a void already deeply felt — not only by Knapp, but by everyone who was touched by her bright presence. The cause of her death has not been made public.

'To Be Loved by Makena Was a Gift'

The emotional tribute, shared to White’s own Instagram page by a friend, described her as “one of a kind” — someone with a heart so big, it overflowed.

“She is already so deeply missed by her dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie,” the post read, naming White’s two beloved dogs.

“Makena had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love,” the statement continued. “To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule.”

The post closed with a touching farewell: “We love you, Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset.”

Ties to Family, Memory, and a Love That Ran Deep

White’s memory is being honored through donations to causes close to her heart, including the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic — the same clinic that supported her mother, Crystal, after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.

Jake Knapp, 31, has not spoken publicly about her passing. The PGA Tour pro is currently absent from this year’s Ryder Cup in Bethpage, New York.

His last tournament appearance was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in early August, where he finished tied for 62nd.

The final post White shared before her friend’s tribute was a heartfelt message to Knapp, celebrating the close of his second PGA season.

“Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams… forever grateful to be on this walk with you,” she wrote. “I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud.”

Her Legacy Lives On in Love

In May, White wished Knapp a happy birthday in a message that now reads like a love letter frozen in time: “You make every place feel like home. I love you, sweet boy.”

While the details of her death remain private, one thing is heartbreakingly clear: her impact was profound, and her presence irreplaceable.