Hulk Hogan Left Out of Emmys ‘In Memoriam’ — Ex-Wife Linda Hogan Thinks She Knows Why

Linda Hogan isn’t mincing words after her late ex-husband, Hulk Hogan, was noticeably left out of the 2025 Emmy Awards' emotional “In Memoriam” tribute.

The WWE legend and reality TV star — who died in July — had a decades-long presence on television, including as the star of VH1’s Hogan Knows Best.

Despite being a pop culture icon and TV ratings draw, his name was never mentioned during the Emmy segment on Sunday night (Sept. 14) — and Linda is demanding answers.

“They should have named him!!” she told Entertainment Weekly, adding that she believes Hulk’s recent political views may have factored into the decision.

Just a Guess, But…

The 70-year-old, who was married to Hulk from 1983 until 2009, suggested the Television Academy snubbed her ex due to his support for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

“I can't prove that,” she clarified. “It’s just a guess… but they should have named him!!”

Linda also pointed out that Hulk wasn’t strictly partisan — he once voiced support for Barack Obama during the 2008 election.

“He even backed Obama at one point,” she told TMZ. “This shouldn’t be political.”

A Legacy That Deserved Recognition

Mostly known for his pro wrestling career, Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) had a major television footprint.

He starred in the ‘90s action series Thunder in Paradise, hosted multiple specials, and appeared frequently on reality and variety shows.

Watch the Trailer for 'Thunder in Paradise':

Most notably, he led VH1’s hit series Hogan Knows Best alongside Linda and their children, Brooke and Nick. The show ran for four seasons and helped launch Brooke’s pop career.

“During his WWF years, he had the highest-rated time slot on NBC,” she added. “He made television history — whether they want to admit it or not.”

Linda also referenced an industry event in Los Angeles before Hulk’s death, where she says he was shunned, hinting the Emmys may have followed suit.

“I really can't tell you why they left him out… just a guess considering the way he was treated at his last appearance in LA,” she said.

Remembering Hulk Hogan

The wrestling icon died on July 24, 2025, at age 71. He passed away at his home in Clearwater, Fla., of acute myocardial infarction (a heart attack).

Medical records revealed he had a history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes irregular heartbeats.

Not the Only Emmys Snub

Hulk wasn't the only star left out of the 2025 Emmys “In Memoriam” segment. Other notable absences included:

Graham Greene (Longmire, The Last of Us)

(Longmire, The Last of Us) Tony Todd (The Flash)

(The Flash) Lynne Marie Stewart (Pee-wee’s Playhouse)

(Pee-wee’s Playhouse) Polly Holliday (Alice)

(Alice) Jonathan Joss (King of the Hill, Parks and Rec)

The segment featured a moving live duet by Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill.

Watch Lainey + Vince's Performance:

The country powerhouses joined forces for a moving performance of Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” in a tribute to television talents lost this past year — including David Lynch, Maggie Smith, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Ozzy Osbourne, and others.