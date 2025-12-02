Hulk Hogan's widow, Sky Daily, is now having to refute rumors made by fellow WWE legend Ric Flair that her husband died from using street drugs.

Flair was a guest on the Doubl3 Coverage Podcast, where he was asked about Hogan's untimely death.

Flair said, "I talked to him the day before he died. I shouldn't say this, but what killed him was street drugs. When the doctor wouldn't prescribe him more, he was in so much pain, he had neck surgery and it got infected."

Flair continued, "Back in the hospital. Imagine, 10 back surgeries, two knees, two hips — when the doctor wouldn't prescribe any more pain medicine, he just couldn't do it, so he went and got the drugs off the street."

Get our free mobile app

"His body just said, 'I can't do it anymore.' Sad. What a great guy."

After these claims on the podcast went viral, Daily spoke exclusively with TMZ and said point-blank, "That didn't happen at all."

Daily is even refuting the fact that Flair spoke with Hogan the day before he died, saying that Hogan was under professional care at a hospital.

Being that the two WWE legends were the best of friends for decades, Hogan's family doesn't feel like Flair did this maliciously. They just think someone fed him the wrong information, and they wanted to make it clear he got this one wrong.

When Did Hulk Hogan Die?

WWE legend Hulk Hogan died on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71.

How Many Kids Did Hulk Hogan Have?

Hulk Hogan had two kids: Brooke Hogan (37) and Nick Hogan (35).

11 Country Singers Who Died in Plane Crashes Remembering the country music legends and musicians who died in plane and helicopter crashes

This list proves that small risks an artist takes each time they travel to a show adds up. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes