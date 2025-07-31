Hulk Hogan’s Cause of Death Revealed + a Shocking Cancer Revelation

Hulk Hogan died of an acute myocardial infarction — commonly known as a heart attack — according to a report from Page Six.

Documents obtained by the outlet reveal his cause of death, as well as a shocking revelation.

The wrestling legend had a history of battling leukemia CLL, a form of cancer that affects the white blood cells.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a type of bone marrow and blood cancer. It is a relatively slow-progressing form of leukemia, and symptoms include fatigue, fever, enlarged but painless lymph nodes and pain in the upper left quadrant of the abdomen.

The paperwork also shows that Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition that causes the heart to beat irregularly or rapidly.

The timeline of when Hogan was diagnosed with these issues is unclear. It's also unclear if he was currently undergoing a cancer battle, or if he was in remission at the time of his death.

Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Gene Bollea) died last Thursday (July 24). He was 71 years old.

Paramedics responded to his address after a call about a cardiac arrest. He was transported to a hospital, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Hogan had been rumored to be in poor health for several months, but family disputed reports from June that he was on his death bed.

Documents from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center provides the latest updates, and indicates that Hogan's body will be cremated.

"I am not aware when Mr. Bollea will be cremated, only that we received a request for cremation approval," a spokesperson for the medical examiner's office tells Page Six in a statement.

Officials ruled that Hogan died of natural causes.

What Have Police Said About Hulk Hogan's Death?

The same day that Hogan died, police held a press conference where they shared the timeline of medics' arrival to the scene.

They explained that he was suffering a "serious medical issue" when responders arrived, but didn't offer up much information beyond that. No foul play or suspicious activity was suspected.

What Has Hulk Hogan's Family Said About His Death?

Hogan's immediate family members issued statements, beginning with his wife Sky, whom he marred in 2023.

Sky acknowledged that her wrestling legend husband was facing health issues, but still expressed shock over his death. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time," she wrote in her statement.

Hogan's son Nick shared an emotional tribute to the father he considered his "hero," explaining that they'd grown even closer in recent years after Nick moved back to Florida to be near him.

His daughter Brooke had a more complicated relationship with the late star. She initially made her Instagram account private after his death.

Anonymous sources explained to TMZ that the father-daughter pair had been estranged for a couple of years before his death, but said they had one last phone call in 2023, where Brooke told Hogan she loved him.

They also stated that she was worried about his health and asked him to slow down and not work so much.

That conversation brought her peace in the aftermath of his death, but wasn't enough to end their estrangement: Hogan reportedly never made an attempt to meet Brooke's twin children, who were born in early 2025.

A few days after his death, Brooke issued a statement where she said that her love for her dad was strong and eternal, and that their bond will never be broken.

"He used to remind me, 'All of this is temporary, and I'll always find my way back to you,'" she wrote. "I truly believe that, we will find each other in every lifetime."