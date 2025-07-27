Hulk Hogan's son Nick remembered his late father in a lengthy, emotional social media post over the weekend.

35-year-old Nick Hogan shared a collection of photos of his father through the years, and shared that some of his best memories with his dad took place just recently.

Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) died on Thursday morning (July 24) at his home in Clearwater, Fla.

He was 71 years old.

The former WWE star had been rumored to be in poor health for several months, but family disputed reports from June that he was on his death bed.

Police say there was no signs of foul play or suspicious activity.

"My dad was the most incredible person I've ever known and will always be my hero," Nick wrote in the caption of his tribute.

"He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for," he continued. "I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world."

Nick described Hogan as his lifelong "best friend," as well as a constant mentor. He also shared that he'd recently moved back to Florida to be closer to his father, and that in the wake of his death, he cherishes the time they spent together during those final years.

"I am so grateful for those memories," Nick continued. "They are the best moments of my life."

"I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got," he added.

Though he's at peace knowing he never took his wrestling star dad for granted, Nick didn't shy away from letting fans know just how much this loss hurts.

"I would do anything to have him back but I know now that he will always be watching over me," he reflected. "I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud."

How Did Hulk Hogan Die?

Daily alludes to several health battles, but fans know that in recent years Hogan underwent many surgeries related to injuries suffered during his wrestling career, including 10 back surgeries in 10 years.

TMZ shared that he went into cardiac arrest on Thursday morning at his Florida home. He died at a Clearwater hospital approximately 90 minutes later.

"Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones," a statement from the family reads. "At this time of grief, we ask that everyone please respect the privacy of his family and friends."

"May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades. He will be missed, but never forgotten."

What Has Hulk Hogan's Immediate Family Said?

Sky Daily, Hogan's wife since 2023, was the first of his immediate family to issue an individual statement.

She said he had been dealing with health issues, but she thought they had more time.

"This loss is sudden and impossible to process," Sky wrote. "To the world, he was a legend...but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart."

Hogan's daughter Brooke hasn't issued a statement, and she made her Instagram account private after his death.

TMZ alludes to some turbulence in Hogan's relationship with his daughter in recent years, reporting that their last conversation happened two weeks before Hogan and Skye married in 2023.

The outlet also reports that Brooke told Hogan she loved him during that call, and expressed concern about his health, asking him to stop working so hard and prioritize his wellbeing.

