Fans Concerned About WWE Legend Hulk Hogan After Seeing Him on Fox News [Watch]

WWE legend Hulk Hogan appeared on Fox & Friends on Thursday (May 1), and it sparked major concern for his well-being from fans across the world.

Hogan was talking about a new wrestling league that he is a part of, but that isn't why the 71-year-old is making headlines.

Fans are on social media concerned for his well-being, worried that something is off about the wrestling champ.

One fan turned to X to ignite the fire by posting screenshots of Hogan on Fox & Friends looking nothing like we are used to seeing him look. He has a blonde mustache and a dark-dyed, stubbly-looking beard that is off-putting for some.

Fans are concerned that the 71-year-old is not well, posting various comments across multiple social media platforms.

One fan wrote, "Just saw a clip of Hulk Hogan and I thought it was a parody? What's up with that dark beard?"

Another wrote, "What is going on with that beard man."

A third added, "What in the fresh hell is going on with his face?"

Another held back no punches: "It makes him look 100 years old."

Some fans stepped into the ring to defend Hogan, as well.

One wrote, "I'll give Hulk the benefit of the doubt. The dude is 70 years old (71 actually)."

Another threw a life raft to Hogan by saying, "The Hulkster can do what he wants. BTW...He looks better at 70 than the negative commenters do in their 30s."

Roasted!

For OG wrestling fans, you will know that this look of the black beard and the blonde mustache for Hogan is an ode to one of his past wrestling personas, Hollywood Hogan.

