Nick Hogan’s WWE Hints Feel Like the Start of a New Hulk-Sized Legacy

Nick Hogan may be stepping into the ring — and into his father’s legacy.

The 35-year-old son of late wrestling icon Hulk Hogan recently revealed that he’s considering following in his dad’s footsteps by joining the WWE.

But for Nick, it’s more than just a career move — it’s a way to stay connected to the man he calls his hero.

“It makes me feel so much closer to Dad,” he told TMZ. “Being around the business and being around that environment… I have a lot of love for it, and like I said, it’s in the blood.”

Carrying the Torch

Speculation began after Nick shared a photo of himself training with professional wrestler Bryan Idol.

When asked if it was a hint at a future in wrestling, he smiled and said, “You never know, man. You never know.”

Nick explained that he's “always loved the business” and has stayed in touch with many people at WWE over the years — calling the organization “like family.”

“I’m in pretty good shape right now,” he added. “Not saying too much, just trying to stay in good shape.”

Honoring Hulk Hogan’s Legacy

Hulk Hogan — born Terry Gene Bollea — died in July at age 70 after suffering a heart attack. His death marked the end of an era in professional wrestling.

Nick, who was named co-representative of his father's estate, now holds the responsibility of helping to preserve that legacy.

Though his father’s larger-than-life persona defined decades of pop culture, at the heart of Hulk Hogan was a man deeply devoted to his family.

For Nick, training in the ring isn’t just about fitness or fame — it’s about keeping that bond alive.

A Legacy That Lives On

Whether or not Nick Hogan officially steps into the WWE spotlight, one thing is clear: The spirit of Hulkamania lives on — through fans, through history, and through a son’s love for his father.

“It’s in the blood,” Nick said — and from the sound of it, the next chapter of the Hogan legacy may be just beginning.