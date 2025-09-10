The contents of Hulk Hogan's will includes $799,000 in personal and intellectual property, as well as $200,000 in cryptocurrency.

But the most valuable asset he left behind was his right to publicity, which is valued at $4 million.

Us Weekly reported details of the late wrestling legend's estate, citing paperwork filed by his son Nick Hogan, who was listed in the will as the sole beneficiary.

That paperwork also reveals some notable additional details about Hogan's wealth, and who he intended to inherit it after he died.

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Hogan Was Not Listed in His Will

Us Weekly confirms that Brooke — who is Hogan's only other child, aside from Nick — was not listed as a beneficiary to his estate.

Hogan and Brooke had a tumultuous relationship and were reportedly estranged in the two years leading up to his death.

She asked to be removed from his will in 2023, allegedly because she "didn't trust a single person" close to her father and was worried about the possibility of getting caught up in a legal battle after Hogan's death.

Per Us Weekly, Hogan amended his will for a final time in July 23, so it could have been then that he removed her as a beneficiary, in accordance with her wishes.

Hogan did direct some money to Brooke via a life insurance trust that he established. TMZ previously reported that she plans to put that money toward an education fund for her children.

Is Hulk Hogan's Wife Sky Daily a Beneficiary of His Will?

It's not entirely clear.

Hogan married Sky Daily in 2023. She was among the first of his inner circle to speak publicly after he died in July. In that post, she acknowledged he was facing health issues, but still said the loss was "sudden and impossible to process."

Sky is listed, not as a beneficiary, but as a "surviving spouse" in his will.

The designation of surviving spouse often protects a widow or widower's spousal rights and may grant them certain property and tax rights or benefits.

But it isn't necessarily the same as being a beneficiary to an estate, and sometimes, a designated beneficiary can overrule a surviving spouse regarding inheritance laws.

It's unclear specifically what Hogan willed regarding what Sky will inherit from him.

A Potential Lawsuit Could Add More Money to Hulk Hogan's Estate

Among the assets listed in Hogan's will is an unknown value for a medical malpractice lawsuit.

Hogan's primary cause of death was a heart attack, but a police investigation that took place after his death suggests that there may be more to that heart attack than meets the eye.

The wrestler had recently undergone surgery when he died, and his wife shared that his phrenic nerve — which is central to breathing — was "compromised" during that procedure.

According to a police source close to the investigation, an occupational therapist on site after his death went so far as to say that nerve was "severed." The therapist called it medical malpractice.

Nick Hogan Has Filed Paperwork to Add a Co-Representative to Hulk Hogan's Estate

This week, Nick Hogan filed court documents to be named co-personal representative of his father's estate.

He wants to split those duties with a man named Terry McCoy.

The addition is because Nick is currently filing a lawsuit against Bubba the Love Sponge in order to prevent the release of Hulk's sex tape. He needs a curator for the estate to pursue the suit, and he proposed McCoy be named curator.

The court agreed to Nick's request.

Other Hulk Hogan Assets Aren't Listed in His Will

According to the paperwork Nick filed, Hogan's real estate holdings aren't listed as part of his estate.

Hogan owned two side-by-side homes in Florida. Us Weekly reports that the properties are valued at around $11 million, and that they may be owned by a separate trust or LLC.

When Did Hulk Hogan Die?

Hulk Hogan (real name: Terry Gene Bollea) died on July 24, 2025. He was 71 years old.

Paramedics responded to his residence after a call about a cardiac arrest. He was transported to a hospital, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Documents identified his cause of death as an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

That same report also revealed that Hogan had a history of battling leukemia CLL. At that point, it wasn't publicly known that he had faced cancer.

Hogan was memorialized in a funeral in Largo, Fla., in early August. His daughter Brooke did not attend. Instead, she shared some photos of a trip she and her family took to the beach to remember her dad.