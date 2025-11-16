Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke grew up in reality TV, appearing first in the family-focused series Hogan Knows Best in the mid-2000s, and then a spin-off called Brooke Knows Best.

In early 2026, she'll return to the reality format -- but in a very different context.

Brooke is set to appear on the new season of HGTV's Rock the Block, a show in which top designers compete to renovate "blank-slate homes on the same block." The show's upcoming Season 7 will pair those designers with celebrities passionate about design -- and Brooke is one of those celebrities.

Why Is Hulk Hogan's Daughter Returning to Reality TV?

In the wake of Hogan's death this past July, Brooke says she's had to field some rumors that she signed on for Rock the Block to "[soak] up the fame" of their family being being in the spotlight again.

That couldn't be further from the truth, she says in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"What's nuts is you see all these people like, 'Oh, now their dad's passed away she's soaking up the fame,'" Brooke details. "I'm like, 'We had this Rock the Block deal months before that happened.'"

She says that she first got a call about doing the show during her estrangement from her dad, which began in 2023 before he married Sky Daily.

"It was a weird call to get at a weird time in my life," she admits.

Why is Brooke Hogan's Role on Rock the Block So Emotional For Her?

Brooke's previous reality work has documented her family life, and the wrestling world.

But this series deals with a passion that's hers, and hers alone: Home design.

"It's actually what I do," she details. "And a couple days ago, on our first thing, we had a win, and I didn't realize it would affect me as much as it did. I cried."

She says the process of being on the show was like therapy in the wake of her dad's death, especially because her design partner Scott McGillivray was so supportive.

"He was really kind of my therapist," Brooke admits. "Scott talked to me about losing my dad and just the emotions that go with it. The mixed emotions of, like, you have this estranged relationship, but you love him so much...Scott has been a really good, safe place for me to be."

Brooke Hogan Worked Hard to Be Independent From Her Famous Family

Brooke says the rumors about her joining Rock the Block as a status grab are especially off-base given her long history of maintaining financial independence.

"Nepo baby, failed music career, crazy family, can't sing, can't decorate -- that's what the haterades say," she jokes, before getting serious: "But little did you know, I have my own design business. I have my real estate license, too."

When she first moved to Nashville, she waited tables. "No shame in my game. Money is money," Brooke points out.

Even before she asked to be removed from her dad's will, Brook says it was important to her to make her own money outside of her family. That wasn't always easy.

"I started my design business and was doing okay, but it was hard to get off the ground, and I did it really, truly on my own," she continues. "No startup money, no help from my parents. I left the nest and I was the independent child that was like, 'I don't want help.'"

Why Was Brooke Hogan Estranged From Hulk Hogan?

"I was estranged from my family. I had asked to be removed my father's will when he decided to proceed with his third marriage, not because of the lady he was marrying," Brooke continues.

"...It was kind of like I was seeing two sides," she elaborated. "He was confiding in me about things that were tugging at his heart." She offered to help him address the problems that were bothering him, she says, but her dad ultimately didn't want her help.

"And then he was like, 'I'm going the other direction anyway. And you live your life and I'll live mine,'" she sums up.

Though Brooke didn't speak to her famous father for the last two years of his life, she's said on many occasions that she never stopped loving him -- and that their bond was always deep and strong.

"My dad and I always had a really good relationship," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "...There's nothing he could have done -- clearly, through our history -- nothing he could have done that would make me not love him."