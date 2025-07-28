Hulk Hogan and his daughter Brooke were reportedly estranged for the two years leading up to his death.

But according to TMZ, their final conversation in the summer of 2023 is bringing Brooke some peace in the wake of the wrestler's death last week.

Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Gene Bollea) died on Thursday (July 24). He was 71 years old.

TMZ was first to report the news, stating that paramedics responded to his Florida residence regarding a "cardiac arrest."

Hogan's wife Sky issued a statement, and his son Nick shared a tribute, too.

Brooke hasn't publicly commented on her father's death, but she set her Instagram settings to private.

Why Were Hulk Hogan + His Daughter Estranged Before His Death?

TMZ cites anonymous sources close to the family who said Hogan and Brooke were dealing with a "culmination of issues," including "how Hulk treated Brooke," and that they broke contact in 2023.

People adds that the estrangement started just before Hogan married Sky Daily in 2023.

According to TMZ, Hogan had a final phone call with his daughter two weeks before his wedding.

During that call, sources say, Brooke told Hogan she loved him, and urged him to stop working so hard and focus on his health.

Two months before his death, Hogan's family disputed reports that the wrestler was on his death bed.

Sky's statement after his death does acknowledge that he had been "dealing with some health issues," but she adds that she "truly believed we would overcome them."

Hogan reportedly apologized to Brooke during their 2023 phone call, but the conversation didn't end their estrangement. Sources tell TMZ that Hogan rebuffed efforts made by Brooke's husband Steven Olensky to mend fences.

They also claim Hogan never made an effort to meet his daughter's twin children, who were born in January 2025.

What Was Brooke Hogan's Response to Her Father's Death?

Brooke hasn't made any public statement on Hogan's death, though she did switch her Instagram account to private.

According to People, Olensky re-shared a post from Brooke's friend Ashley Kora in a since-expired Instagram Stories slide.

That post described Brooke as someone who "loved him deeply, was fiercely loyal and only ever wanted him to be peaceful, happy and surrounded by people who valued him for who he really was."

"He chose differently for himself," the tribute added, "but we can still remember him as a doting father to a little girl with big dreams and a bigger heart."

Olensky thanked Kora for her words, saying that he and Brooke were "incredibly lucky to have you in our lives — not just during this challenging time, but always."

Sources tell TMZ that Brooke feels "lucky and grateful" that she was able to tell her dad she loved him during their final phone call. Additionally, she feels "at peace" knowing she she did all she could for him during his life.

What Else Has Hulk Hogan's Family Said About His Death?

In addition Sky's individual post, the wrestler's family issued a statement on his social media asking fans to respect the privacy of those close to him in their time of grief.

"May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades," the statement reads.

Hogan's son Nick also shared a tribute to his late father, with several photos of the two of them together and some reflections on their bond over the years.

"My dad was the most incredible person I've ever known and will always be my hero," Nick wrote in the caption of his tribute.

"He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for," he continued. "I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world."

