Hulk Hogan is Officially a Grandpa…of Twins!

Just call him "grandpa"!

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan welcomed two new members into his family last week, as his daughter Brooke Hogan Oleksy gave birth to twins.

Brooke -- who starred in the reality TV series Hogan Knows Best in the mid-2000s -- shared the first photos of the babies on social media, and also announced their names, genders and birth date.

The babies are boy-girl twins born last Wednesday (Jan. 15), and their names are Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene. She shares them with her husband Steven Oleksy, whom she privately married in June 2022.

Brooke typically keeps her personal life pretty private these days. In fact, she's only shared a couple of photos of her husband since they tied the knot. It also seems as if the couple kept their pregnancy news quiet up until the babies were born.

"So...just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties," she wrote in her birth announcement, which features the first photo of the Oleksys as a family of four. In the picture, Brooke and Steven are rocking matching sweatshirts that read "Mama" and "Dada," both of which are "est. 2025."

"Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love," Brooke wrote. "God is good."

Read More: 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 3 -- Meet the Farmers!

Hogan has some strong country ties. He was one of the star guests during Morgan Wallen's walk-out before the Tampa, Fla. stop on his One Night at a Time Tour last October.