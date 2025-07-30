Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke will not inherit any money in the late wrestling star's will, according to TMZ.

But it was reportedly her choice, not Hogan's, to remove herself from the document.

Anonymous sources tell the outlet that Brooke chose to remove herself from Hogan's will, along with all other legal proceedings, back in 2023.

She allegedly made that move because she "didn't trust a single person" around her father, and she was worried about the possibility of getting caught up in a legal battle after his death.

Brooke called her dad's financial manager to ask to be removed from the will, according to the anonymous sources.

She will receive from her dad via a life insurance trust that Hogan established, with Brooke as one of the beneficiaries. TMZ reports that she plans to put the money towards college funds for her children.

A Complicated Father-Daughter Relationship

According to a timeline established by TMZ and People, 2023 was also the year that Brooke and Hogan stopped talking. They'd had a tumultuous relationship for years, due to a culmination of issues,

They reportedly had a phone call that year, two weeks before his wedding to his wife Sky.

In that call, sources claim, Brooke told her dad she loved him and urged him to prioritize his health over his work schedule.

He apologized to her too, but the conversation wasn't enough to mend fences. They remained estranged until Hogan's death in July 2025.

Sources also claim that Hogan made no effort to meet Brooke's twin children, who were born early this year.

Brooke Speaks Out After Hulk Hogan's Death

In an emotional statement shared days after Hogan's death, Brooke described her relationship with her father as an enduring bond that could never be broken by conflict, or even death.

"He used to remind me, 'All of this is temporary, and I'll always find my way back to you,'" she writes. "I truly believe that, we will find each other in every lifetime."

She also expressed gratitude for getting to know "the real version of him" beyond the celebrity persona, and said her dad will always be a part of her, and a part of her kids.

How Did Hulk Hogan Die?

Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) died on July 24 at his home in Clearwater, Fla. He was 71 years old.

Police responded to a call about a "cardiac arrest" at his residence, and he was transported to a hospital, but ultimately, his life could not be saved.

The former WWE star had been rumored to be in poor health for several months, but family disputed reports from June that he was on his death bed.

Hogan's primary cause of death is still unclear.

In a press conference, police said that the wrestler was experiencing a serious medical issue when medics arrived, but didn't provide much more information.

They did say that no foul play or suspicious activity is suspected.

