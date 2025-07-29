In her emotional first statement since his death, Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke says that she and her dad have a bond that will never be broken, in this life or the next.

"We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together," Brooke writes.

"When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us."

Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Gene Bollea) died on Thursday (July 24). He was 71 years old.

Hogan's wife Sky issued a statement, and his son Nick shared a tribute, too.

Brooke was the last of the immediate family to comment publicly. She set her Instagram settings to private after his death.

Hogan and Brooke were estranged for the two years leading up to his death.

She didn't directly address that estrangement in her statement, though she did say that the love they shared is bigger than the boundaries of family conflict, and even death itself.

"He used to remind me, 'All of this is temporary, and I'll always find my way back to you,'" she writes. "I truly believe that, we will find each other in every lifetime."

She also expressed gratitude for getting to know "the real version of him" beyond the celebrity persona, and said her dad will always be a part of her, as well as her twin children, who were born early this year.

In a separate post, Brooke shared a montage of photos of her and her dad over the years.

"I am PROUD to be your daughter — for all the love, light and goodness you brought into this world," she says in the caption of that post.

Why Were Hulk Hogan + His Daughter Estranged Before His Death?

TMZ cites anonymous sources close to the family who said Hogan and Brooke were dealing with a "culmination of issues," including "how Hulk treated Brooke," and that they broke contact in 2023.

People adds that the estrangement started just before Hogan married Sky Daily in 2023.

According to TMZ, Hogan had a final phone call with his daughter two weeks before his wedding.

During that call, sources say, Brooke told Hogan she loved him, and urged him to stop working so hard and focus on his health.

Two months before his death, Hogan's family disputed reports that the wrestler was on his death bed.

Sky's statement after his death does acknowledge that he had been "dealing with some health issues," but she adds that she "truly believed we would overcome them."

Hogan reportedly apologized to Brooke during their 2023 phone call, but the conversation didn't end their estrangement. Sources tell TMZ that Hogan rebuffed efforts made by Brooke's husband Steven Olensky to mend fences.

They also claim Hogan never made an effort to meet his daughter's twin children, who were born in January 2025.

