Americans could soon notice a change the next time they open their wallet.

A new update to U.S. currency is on the way — and it involves a detail that hasn’t appeared on paper money before.

A First for U.S. Currency

According to reports, the Treasury Department plans to add President Donald Trump’s signature to all newly printed U.S. paper currency.

If implemented, it would mark the first time a sitting president’s signature has appeared on American bills. Traditionally, U.S. currency includes the signatures of the Treasury secretary and the U.S. treasurer.

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Under the reported change, the name of current U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach would be removed, allowing Trump’s signature to appear alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s.

When the Change Could Happen

According to Vanity Fair, new printing plates are reportedly in development, with the first redesigned $100 bills expected to be printed as early as June.

Additional denominations would follow in the months after, with the new bills gradually entering circulation. Older bills will remain in circulation, so it could take time for the updated currency to become widely visible.

Part of a Larger Rollout

The change is tied to broader plans marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

In a statement, Beach said the move reflects the administration’s view of the president’s economic legacy, calling it “appropriate” for Trump’s signature to appear on U.S. currency.

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If finalized, the update would also mark the end of a long-standing tradition. The U.S. treasurer’s signature has appeared on American paper money since 1861 — a practice that would be discontinued under the new design.

For now, the redesigned bills are expected to begin circulating later this year.