Donald Trump Wants His Face on Mount Rushmore, Experts Say It’s a Monumental No

Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore dream faces a very literal rock wall.

President Trump has reignited his longstanding dream of seeing his face carved into Mount Rushmore — and this time, he’s got political momentum behind him.

A new congressional bill and renewed calls from allies have sparked fresh talk of embedding Trump’s likeness alongside the nation’s founding fathers: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

But experts — and the rock itself — are pushing back.

A Monumental Move … Again

Trump first floated the idea in 2017 and revisited it in 2020 during a Fourth of July visit to the monument, where then-Gov. Kristi Noem presented him with a novelty bust — part joke, part prophecy.

Now, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has introduced a bill to formally explore the addition of a fifth face to the iconic granite memorial.

Experts Say: "This Isn’t Reality"

Dan Wenk, former superintendent of Mount Rushmore, believes the idea isn’t just historically tonedeaf — it’s structurally dangerous.

"You wouldn’t add another face to Borglum’s Mount Rushmore just like you wouldn’t add one to da Vinci’s Last Supper," Wenk tells The New York Times. "But I recognize that these types of ideas are no longer off the table."

He explains that carving into the existing Black Hills granite isn’t just impractical, it could destabilize the entire monument.

The National Park Service echoes that sentiment, stating: “The carved portion of Mount Rushmore has been thoroughly evaluated, and there are no viable locations left for additional carvings.”

Wenk adds bluntly, “They’re fighting against the reality of the rock.”

READ MORE: Jason Aldean Reveals What He Texts Donald Trump About [Exclusive]

Not the First (or Last) Suggestion

Trump isn’t the first would-be addition to the historic landmark.

Past suggestions have included Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.

Whether symbolic or serious, the renewed push to add Trump’s likeness to Mount Rushmore is running headfirst into geological and political reality.