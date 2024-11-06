Country Stars React to Donald Trump Winning the 2024 Presidential Election

The country music response to Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election is very one-sided.

Those who supported his bid to become the 47th president of the United States are celebrating. Those who didn't are keeping quiet.

Rich — of duo Big & Rich – sent a post to social media soon after one outlet called the race for Donald Trump. He followed it with several more after sunrise, including one joke about the size of Trump's victory.

Travis Tritt is another conservative country music singer who celebrated with a series of posts to X. Shortly before 1AM CT, he popped the top on a bottle of champagne, writing, "What an amazing night for America!"

Later he shared a photo of him with Trump.

Also excited by the strong Republican win: Thompson Square, Chris Janson and Danny Gokey. The former American Idol singer shared enthusiasm and relief.

Aldean and Kid Rock have not yet taken to social media to share thoughts on the election.

Nor have other country stars who've either showed support for Harris or previously shown an aversion to Trump's policies or qualifications to be president. Nelson, Swift, Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow are in this group.

Many believe Tim McGraw leans liberal, even though he's never stated his political views. He mostly sat out this election season, but his daughters didn't. Gracie McGraw took to Instagram to share "overwhelming feelings of disappointment, true deep anger and anxiety, despair and sadness."

Instagram/GracieMcGra
Finally, Brittany Aldean (wife to Jason) smiled through the victory for her candidate with a snap that compares the post-election glow to Christmas morning.

Instagram/BrittanyAldean
