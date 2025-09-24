FBI director Kash Patel has been a critical source in the days and weeks following the murder of Charlie Kirk. One of his most personal confidants is a country singer.

Kash Patel (age 45) became director of the FBI in February after a career in law and as a federal prosecutor.

He grew up in New York and went to college at the University of Richmond.

Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins is a Belmont University graduate.

Who is Kash Patel's Girlfriend?

Kash Patel's girlfriend is 26-year-old Alexis Wilkins, a country singer who was once press secretary for Arizona Representative Abe Hamadeh.

On social media, she also identifies as a spokesperson for the American Border Story and Senior Fellow at the American Principles Project. It's there you'll find clips of her music as well as the occasional photo with Patel.

Alexis Wilkins' Songs

Wilkins has been releasing country music to digital streaming platforms for at least five years. The Belmont University graduate was actually spotlighted on the school's website when she dropped her first songs in 2020.

Themes of patriotism have always been present in her songwriting and she's been a lifelong supporter of military and military veteran causes.

The Grit EP (2023) was her largest collection of songs offered at the same time. It includes "Love Me," her most-streamed song on Spotify.

"Quite Like Whiskey" is also popular and it's notable as it was penned by "I'm Not Pretty" (Megan Moroney) co-writers Mackenzie and Micah Carpenter.

How Did Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins Meet?

Patel and Wilkins have been dating since early 2023. They first met the previous fall at a ReAwaken America event.

The romance remained out of the spotlight until last February when she stood on stage behind him as he was sworn in as director of the F.B.I. The age gap is not a big deal for them.

"There are a lot of people in this administration with age differences,” she told the Daily Mail. “There are a lot of people out there with age differences.”

Alexis Wilkins Lawsuit

Last month, Wilkins filed a $5 million defamation case against a podcaster named Kyle Seraphin who — according to her filing — accused her of being an Israeli spy. He also allegedly called her a “honeypot” trying to manipulate Patel.

Several outlets report that Wilkins was born in Boston and raised in Arkansas but lived in Europe for periods of her childhood.

18 Country Singers You Totally Forgot Dated Celebrities See 18 country stars who dated athletes, fellow country singers, actors and more. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes