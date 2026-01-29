President Trump says he will not attend this year’s Super Bowl LX, adding that he can’t stand the performers selected for the halftime show.

Trump said he was unhappy that global superstar Bad Bunny, along with recently announced addition Green Day — both of whom have been critical of him in the past — were chosen as the halftime entertainment for the Feb. 8 game in San Francisco.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said, “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

What Did Bad Bunny Say About President Trump?

Bad Bunny largely let his music do the talking. Last year, he released a song titled “Nuevayol” that featured an imitation of Trump’s voice saying:

“I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. This country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans.”

What Did Billie Joe Armstrong From Green Day Say About President Trump?

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong recently showed support for anti-deportation protesters in Minnesota.

“I’m not a part of a redneck agenda,” Armstrong said. “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

The Real Reason Trump Won't Be At The Super Bowl

Trump also offered a simpler explanation for why he won’t be in attendance.

“It’s just too far away,” he told the New York Post. “I would [go]. I’ve gotten great hands at the Super Bowl. They like me.”

Read More: The Turning Point USA Halftime Show Is Really Happening [Details]

Has a Sitting President Ever Attended a Super Bowl?

Yes. Last year, President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl when he appeared at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game featured the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 3 Finale Pictures Include Final Decisions The Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife will find all four farmers making a final decision between two women. Jay, Matt, John and Colton will all have to choose who they keep and who goes home during the two-hour finale on Fox on Thursday (May 22 at 8PM ET). Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes