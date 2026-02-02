Super Bowl LX is set for Feb. 8, and there’s already a favorite emerging for this year’s most talked-about commercial.

Budweiser’s new “American Icons” spot is expected to tug at viewers’ heartstrings as the brand celebrates its 150th anniversary — a milestone that arrives alongside America’s 250th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Budweiser is pulling out all the stops, bringing back its signature Clydesdale horses along with another iconic American symbol: the bald eagle.

The slogan, designed to add even more goosebumps, reads: “Budweiser isn’t only made in America; it’s made of America.”

All of these elements should help propel the commercial to the top of every list once the post-Super Bowl rankings roll out on Monday.

How Much Does a Super Bowl LX Commercial Cost?

According to Bloomberg, some advertisers have reportedly agreed to pay $10 million or more for premium 30-second spots in key positions.

That breaks down to roughly $333,000 per second of airtime. We’ll spare you the math — but yes, the calculator confirms it.

How Many Budweiser Commercials Will Air During Super Bowl LX?

This year, Budweiser has purchased 2.5 minutes of national airtime during the Super Bowl to showcase its Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra brands.

That’s 30 seconds less than the company bought for last year’s Super Bowl, when it secured three minutes of advertising time during the national broadcast.

Recent Budweiser Controversies

One of the most talked-about recent controversies arose in March 2023, when Bud Light partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney on a promotional can, sparking a significant, conservative-led boycott of the brand.

