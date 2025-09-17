Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show is off the air. The network’s decision comes amid growing backlash to the comedian’s controversial remarks about the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

On Wednesday (Sept. 17), Jimmy Kimmel Live! was officially placed on indefinite hiatus, with both ABC and affiliate partner Nexstar Media Group pulling the plug “for the foreseeable future.”

Why Was 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Pulled?

According to Variety, the decision stems from Kimmel’s monologue on Monday night (Sept. 15), in which he addressed the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. He was 31.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue.

The line sparked immediate backlash — particularly from conservative viewers and broadcast executives.

Nexstar Media Group, the largest local television broadcaster in the U.S. with over 200 stations, was among the first to act.

In a statement, the company said it would preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! across all of its ABC-affiliated markets.

Nexstar: ‘Not in the Public Interest’

Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, elaborated in a statement: “Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse."

He added, "Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail.”

Effective immediately, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be replaced with alternative programming in Nexstar markets.

ABC Follows Suit

ABC confirmed it would follow Nexstar’s lead, removing the show from its own national lineup. The network did not specify a timeline for Kimmel’s potential return.

As of now, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is on an indefinite hiatus. Kimmel has not yet issued a public response.

A Tragic Death and Heated Fallout

Charlie Kirk was speaking at a Turning Point USA event when he was fatally shot, allegedly by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. The suspect has since been arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

Charlie’s wife, Erika Kirk, delivered an emotional public tribute days later, calling her husband “a good man, a faithful man, a godly man.”

She also issued a strong warning to those she believes contributed to the political climate surrounding his death: “You have no idea what you just unleashed on this country.”

Charlie leaves behind Erika and their two young children, a daughter and a son.

Kimmel vs. Trump: A Brewing Battle

This latest controversy comes as Kimmel remains in a public feud with President Donald Trump.

After CBS canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this summer, Trump took a swipe at Kimmel, predicting the comedian would be “next.”

At this time, it’s unclear whether Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return — or be permanently replaced.