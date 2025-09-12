Kane Brown recently stepped away from social media after receiving major backlash for posting a tribute to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, after Kirk was killed.

The comments against him got so aggressive, he says it'll be a while before he posts again.

When Has Kane Brown Deactivated Social Media?

We took a dive into Brown's social media situation and found that there have been a few other times that the singer has deactivated one or more of his social media accounts, and there are varying reasons.

Here is the timeline we came up with:

In April of 2018, Brown and his wife both deactivated their Instagram accounts. People speculated about everything from a breakup to a kid on the way or new music coming.

Get our free mobile app

According to WKYC-TV, Brown revealed the actual reason for the deactivation was to get people's attention because he was about to release a new song, saying, "[I deleted it] just to get people to kind of talk about it a little bit, at least my fans."

In 2019, Brown got snubbed for CMA nominations and posted a questionable meme that people attributed him to being salty about the fact, and then he deactivated his Twitter account.

Brown made a statement after the fact on his Instagram, saying that his management team would be taking his Facebook and Twitter accounts over "from now on so I can focus on music and my family and stay off my phone."

The singer said social media was "taking over my life."

Brown got his major break on Facebook, and for him to have to abandon the site personally had to be a difficult decision for him to make at the time, but his mental health has always been at the forefront for him.

This last thrashing that Brown received about Kirk, though, may be the straw that broke his back. Some of the comments on his tribute to the political activist were deeply personal.

What Was the Kane Brown Controversy Over Charlie Kirk?

One person said that, by paying tribute to Kirk, Brown had "offended [his] ancestors" as a Black man.

"He was a racist bigot who didn't believe in gun regulations," the fan said, referring to Kirk.

Brown fired back, "I've been called a n----r my whole life. I don't want those people dead."

Continuing, "Now I'm just getting mad," he said. "I don't talk about this s--t. I don't do politics. That's not for me. I just want y'all to love each other, bro. It's really not that hard."

That is when Brown said, "My last post for a while, be safe guys and love one another."

We might not see too much of Brown on social media for a while.

Katelyn, his wife, posted on her Instagram after the fact, sharing a Bible verse from Romans 12:12 that reads, "Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer."

How Old Is Kane Brown?

Kane Brown is 31 and was born on October 21, 1993 which makes him a Libra.

How Did Charlie Kirk Die?

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday (Sept. 10) during an event at Utah Valley University.

20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized Kane Brown has built himself quite the career: He's come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single, "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, Brown was covering other country stars' songs for social media. Now, he is a star, with nine No. 1 hits under his belt, including a special duet with his wife Katelyn. There's no ceiling to this Tennessee boy's success!